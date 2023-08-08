Jan. 8, 1951 - July 6, 2023
Before the blast of the California summer heat set in, Diane McPherson hightailed it to a place with perfect year-round gardening weather. She had heard rumors of colors, flowers, and plants like none she had ever seen. She wanted in on the action.
The way she had it figured, she had been a great sister and cherished aunt, a hard worker (very successful), and good friend. Why not make time to enjoy some spectacular gardening without a care?
And so she set out with her family sitting by her side cheering her on to new adventures and wonderful new places to explore. Well-traveled on this Earth, she was excited to see wonders only the mind's eye might imagine.
A long-time Elk Grove resident, Diane was active in the Elk Grove Garden Club and volunteered at The Discovery Shop. She liked to cook (and was very good at it) and shared her abundance with friends and those less fortunate.
Diane was born and raised in Nephi, UT to Merle McPherson and Zelda Luella Kay. Survived by siblings Gordon, Bert, and Carol--nieces and nephews and good friends Matt and Cutty. Special bond with Mac and Aubree who will love and miss her forever.
Private services and licensed burial at sea in October.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.