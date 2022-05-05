William Franklin Stanley
May 31, 1947 - April 18, 2022
William Franklin Stanley, Bill, as he was known to most, was born at Mercy Hospital in Sacramento on May 31, 1947. In 1953, the Stanley family moved to a farm on Woods Road in the Alta Mesa area. The farm, with its wide-open space and livestock provided the freedom that comes with growing up in the country; Bill loved that. An outdoor shed became his bedroom when he was ten years old. He appreciated having his own private space and his dog sleeping with him. Bill was active in 4-H raising Guernsey cows. The family had a small dairy which Bill was the primary milker. As he became more active in high school with Track and Football, he tried to relegate the task of milking to his sisters or mother. That did not go well, so the family sold the cows. However, Bill’s work ethic lasted his lifetime.
Bill attended Galt Elementary, Colony School and Arcohe Elementary before attending Galt High School graduating in 1965. Bill was one of the first employees of the newly opened Cherokee Lanes Bowling Alley in Galt (where he met Sherry Gomes, his first love, eventual wife, and the mother of his children). He attended Delta College prior to being drafted into the Army in 1966 for the Vietnam Conflict. He was wounded in January 1968 and awarded the Purple Heart. After returning home, Bill worked several jobs. First, at Stokely’s Cannery in Lodi and later in construction as “Backhoe Bill,” prior to finding his true calling and passion in the Real Estate Industry.
Relocating to Elk Grove in the 1970s, Bill and Sherry purchased a home to raise their young family, while Bill continued his successful backhoe business. Eventually divorcing in the late seventies, Bill entered the Real Estate Industry, first as a salesperson, and then eventually a Broker. Bill started his first real estate sales firm, with his second love and partner, Terry Tiner. The two prospered in the 80s, 90s and 2000s, building their successful Brokerage (Master Realtors) and meeting almost everyone in the local Real Estate Industries of Elk Grove and Galt. Bill entered into the Property Management business in the late nineties, eventually purchasing Realty Roundup in 2001. With the help of one of his closet lifelong friends and colleagues, Debbie Reimche, they built it into one of the largest Property Management firms in the Sacramento area over the next ten years.
In early 2010, sadly Bill lost Terry, and he began to do a little less business and a little more recreation. Bill loved boating in the Delta, fishing at June Lake, gambling at Lake Tahoe, looking for gold at his rustic cabin on the Consumes River in the Foothills, and walking his dog Macho around Camden Lake daily. Bill also travelled extensively in his later years; Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, The Mediterranean Sea, Central America, The Caribbean, and all over the Western United States, including two memorable weeklong trips rafting the entire length of The Grand Canyon on the Colorado River.
In 2011, Bill began a relationship with Debbie Pettenger, and together over the next 11 years, they traveled near and far, worked and played together, and created a warm and loving home for their families and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving partner Debbie; his son Christopher; his daughter and son-in-law Sherwillyn and Steven Mabrey; his sisters and brothers-in-law Janet and Darrel Deuel, Carol and Steve Hall, and Terri and Rick Hutton; Debbie’s children Courtney Pettenger, and Donnie and Brooke Pettenger; his grandchildren Zac, Preston, Quentin, and Madison Mabrey and Callahan, Belle, Lex, and Freya Pettenger; his great-grandchildren Alexis and Zayden Mabrey; and many nieces and nephews and close cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Adkins Family Vineyards/Sheldon Inn, 8980 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624. All who would like to celebrate Bill’s life are welcome to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.