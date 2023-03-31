Wayne Ouchida 

A Father is one who teaches lessons that remain unrealized until a moment it truly matters. We are eternally grateful for the life lived and lessons learned as we celebrate the life and remember the stories of our father, Wayne Yukio Ouchida. On the morning of Saturday, March 11, at the age of 71, dad, passed peacefully in the hands of family and within the very walls, where many lovingly knew him as “Uncle Wayne."
Wayne was born in Sacramento, California on April 19, 1951. He was the youngest of six siblings: Ken, Lucy, Earl, Lester and Sonny, children born to Edith and Harold Ouchida. He attended Elk Grove High School and upon graduation in 1969, attended The University of California, Davis, and later attended the University of Pacific, graduating in 1976 with a PharmD. Wayne spent the better part of the next 30 years committing himself to the Pharmacy Families of Kaiser Permanente and Bel-Air, throughout the Greater Sacramento Area. He was truly proud of all his colleagues; in both their professional accomplishments as well as their milestones in life; but above all, that so many of you called him “Uncle Wayne."
While attending UCD, Wayne and Dorothy met and later married in 1974. Together they have two sons Michael and Richard, daughters-in-law Teri and Vivian, (and countless dogs; Justin, Jordan, Kobe, Jerry and now Ronnie). With them, Wayne shared some of his greatest joys, including the Sacramento Kings, San Francisco Giants and 49ers, skiing the slopes of South Lake Tahoe, “camping” in the Suburban, Family trips to Sunriver Oregon and Golfing Trips to Palm Desert. BUT his greatest happiness and role-in-life was being “Grandpa” to Michael and Teri's sons, Kyle and Connor.
“Uncle Wayne” was years in the making, “Grandpa Wayne” was years in the waiting.
It is through them; we realize the lessons learned from a Father-Lost.
May you Rest-in-Peace, Dad. Thank you for all we know and for all yet to realize!
Please join us for Wayne's Celebration of Life:
Sunday, April 16, 2023; 11 a.m.
Vizcaya Sacramento
Located at, 2019 21st St., Sacramento, CA 95818
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any charitable
donations be made to:
SASF/Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation,
(Tax ID: 94-3227001)
c/o Wayne Y Ouchida Memorial Sports Scholarship Fund.
[or]
St. Robert Catholic School,
(Tax ID: 45-3952067)
c/o Wayne Y Ouchida Memorial Sports Scholarship Fund.
