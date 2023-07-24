Wayne K. Griess (85) of Elk Grove, CA passed away on July 9, 2023, after a long intermittent journey with health issues. He was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Sacramento, CA to parents Oscar and Helen Griess, and grew up in Clarksburg, CA. He was a loving husband to Cheryl Griess for 64 years and a beloved father of Bryan Griess (Leslie Terry). He was a proud grandfather to Sarah Wise (Beau), Kenny Griess and Kelly Griess.
Wayne was a family man who enjoyed being involved with his son, and grandchildren as they grew up, attending their sports and school activities. He coached local Elk Grove soccer and baseball teams for many years. He had a great sense of humor and always had a story or joke to tell. He and Cheryl enjoyed vacations with their RV, camping, fishing along the California coastline and mountain areas with family and friends. Their favorite spot was annual trips to the Klamath River fishing for Steelhead and Trout. They traveled to Mexico, Canada, and the midwestern states. Also cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal. He retired from SMUD as head of the Electrical Division and spent many vacations at the SMUD campground. He was an avid golfer and played in softball and handball tournaments. He was a fan of the San Francisco Giants, but his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a faithful member of the Sutter Hospital Cardiac Rehab group exercising for over 30 years until COVID hit. He was very committed to his health and never gave up.
He and Cheryl were married in 1959 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sacramento and have enjoyed being involved with the Surfriders Mariners Group over the years.
He was a very talented artist creating pieces with stained glass, metal, wood, and pyrography. He was a member of the Elk Grove Masonic Lodge #173, the Ben Ali Shriners in Sacramento, and was Past Captain of the Keystone Cops unit. He and Cheryl have many fond memories attending parades and trips with this unit.
He will be missed by all who knew him, he was a true friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Church, 3901 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819 on Sunday, July 30 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to any of the following in honor of Wayne, the family would appreciate it: American Heart Association, Shriners Hospital for Children Northern California, or Sutter Care at Home (Hospice).
