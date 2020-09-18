Verla Everson of Elk Grove, California passed peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 91 with her family at her side. She is survived by her daughter Lois Campbell, granddaughters Jenette Kwong and Alexis Adams, sisters Katie Manica and Mary Jane Forgey, great grandchildren Amber and Chase Kwong, two nephews, and loving extended family and friends. Verla was born in Diamond Springs on a ranch and grew up in the area. She was a resident of Elk Grove over 70 years, loved the community and people. She is a graduate of Elk Grove High School and Cosumnes River College. She had a zest for life and delighted in conversing with people. She managed the Old Elk Grove Tavern restaurant, worked catering, trail rides, and retired as a manager with the California Highway Patrol. She enjoyed traveling; the ocean, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, China, Europe, and especially Italy. Our family appreciates the caring Elk Grove Carlton Staff beyond measure. Internment is through Elk Grove Herberger Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Hilltop Cemetery in a private service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Singh-Allen says she received online death threat
- Jury convicts EG resident of sexually abusing minors
- Election 2020: Mayoral candidate Pastor responds to allegations against mayor
- EG school district responds to allegations against Singh-Allen
- Design concept approved for Laguna Ridge school
- Ly accused of giving conflicting political messages to Hmong media
- Elk Grove sees increase in domestic violence cases
- Former EG mayoral candidate Broussard dies in collision
- Elk Grove alum Hill makes major league debut
- Long-ago students and more
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.