Tracee Phelps 

Tracee (Foreman) Phelps was born June 10, 1970, in Fremont, CA. She lived there until she was 13 years old and she then moved to the Elk Grove-Wilton area where she attended Joseph Kerr Middle School, Elk Grove High School, and ultimately graduated from Wilton Bible School in 1988. After high school, Tracee trained to be a dental assistant at Western Career College in Sacramento. Tracee and Mike were married on Dec. 31, 2003 and remained in love until her death on Feb. 2, 2023.
Tracee is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael Phelps. His sons Sean (Katelyn) and Ryan (Haley) Phelps. Two grandchildren Aviana and Scarlett Phelps. Her father and mother Dwight and Jane Foreman. Her sister Shawna (Scott) Roukey and brother Dwight (Savannah) Foreman Jr. By her nieces Chelsea Foreman, Shelbey, Savannah, Skylar Roukey and Island Rittenhouse and great nephew Tyree (T.J.) Radford. As well as many other nephews, nieces, cousins and family members.
Tracee was a beautiful soul. She enjoyed spending time with her husband travelling the world and finding new adventures with him in their RV. Tracee was a true kid at heart. She enjoyed playing with the kids, whether it be board games, Nintendo Wii, shopping or watching movies she always enjoyed their company. Tracee will be dearly missed by all of those that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Tracee was laid to rest on Feb. 14, 2023. Her graveside memorial was held at Hilltop Cemetery in Elk Grove. The repast followed services at the District 56 center. Family and friends were invited to celebrate her life.
