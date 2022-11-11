Tom Fernandez passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21. He was fortunate to have celebrated his 80th birthday with loved ones the week prior. Tom was born in Sacramento, grew up with his brothers and sisters on a dairy ranch in Elk Grove, and graduated from Elk Grove High School, Class of 1960. He went on to receive his BS in Mechanical Engineering from UC Davis in 1965 and married Pamela McQuay, of Alameda. As they began their family he pursued his MS and PhD in Nuclear Engineering from UC Berkeley. He was a founding member of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and enjoyed a long and celebrated career in the Nuclear Power Industry. In his free time he enjoyed home projects, participating in political campaigns, and making memories with his family and friends. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Lisa Fasano, Angela Serpa, and Nancy Lew, his 2 son-in laws, Frank Fasano and Randal Serpa, and his 6 granddaughters Gabby, Lucy, Anna, Alyssa, Tabitha, and Zuzu.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14th at East Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary at 9189 East Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 94624 followed by a reception in Wilton, CA. Remembrances can be posted at: https://www.eastlawn.com/obituary/richard-thomas-fernandez/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.