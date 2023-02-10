Thomas Henry Birchell away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022, aged 78, in Elk Grove, CA.
The youngest of 4 children, Thomas was born in Oakland, CA on Oct. 2, 1944 to Aldis Lamar “Duke” and Fern Pace Birchell. He attended public schools in Oakland, and graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland. He received an Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts in 1969 at Ohlone Community College in Fremont. Thomas served two years in the army during the Vietnam War where he began to learn the fine art of cooking. He married Lesley Anne Bohnsack in October 1967 and raised two sons: Jeffrey and David. Thomas was co-founder and President of Peritek Corporation, a manufacturer of electronic equipment, supplies, and components, from 1971 to 1989.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey; grandchildren Brandon, Bryanna, Brittany, Katarina, and Nathaniel; by his sister Diane Birchell; and cousin Barbara Rauhala as well as his extended family and friends.
A memorial is planned for Feb. 18 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6925 Havenhurst Dr., Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name to NorCal Services for Deaf & Hard of Hearing at www.norcalcenter.org/donate.
