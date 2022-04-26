Ted Hooper,Sr.
March 8, 1936 - April 4, 2022
Ted Hooper,Sr. passed away peacefully at home.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine Hooper and daughter Jennay Prindle, and survived by his seven children Diana Boyles, Suzanna Pries, Teddy Hooper, Jr. Kelly Stephens, Joy Smith, Suzette McKinley, Jacques Peasha, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
His passions in life were hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 342 for 65 years.
In lieu of cards or flowers please donate to Dept of Fish & Wildlife, Attn: License & Revenue Division P.O. Box 944209 Sacramento CA 94244-2090.
