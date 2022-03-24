Susan Marie Glines-Thompson, age 68, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the hospital surrounded by her loving daughters, Shannon and Stefanie, on March 16, 2022. Susan was born in Chicago on Jan. 2,1954 to her mother, the late Jewel Isabel Glines, nee Reidy and her father, the late William Charles Glines; she was their third child out of 12 children. She married in 1978 and then moved to Sacramento, CA, where she graduated in 1985 from California State University, Sacramento with a BA in Liberal Studies, and a Masters in Educational Leadership.
Susan was a passionate and devoted elementary school teacher having worked for the Sacramento City Unified School District for over 20 years. She was also an excellent swim instructor and enriched the educational lives of hundreds of children. In 2007, Susan fulfilled her dream as Owner/Administrator/Principal for Sheldon Acres Childhood Development Center and Swim Center in Elk Grove, CA for the past 15 years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Shannon Thompson (Dominic Rimola) and Stefanie Thompson and three beautiful grandchildren, Alistair and Abigail Rimola, and Danica Thompson-Mula. She was a fond sister to Lawrence, Michael, Thomas, Judy Knaus, Patrick, Colleen Coutre, Catherine Glines-Dickson, Rhea Forte and the late William, Marylynn Glines-Garces, and Martin; dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral service: Friday, March 25, 2022 (9:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, Phone: (916) 732-2031, Graveside Service: 12:15-1:15 p.m.
