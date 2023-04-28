Steve Conroy (a.k.a. "Huggy Bear") died of natural causes at the age of 75 on April 10, 2023, at the Mather Veterans Hospital in Rancho Cordova, CA. He was born on May 7, 1947, in Hollywood, CA to Calvin Warren and Mary Jo Wisbey Conroy.
Steve was a high school student at San Fernando High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years as a SP4(T). He was stationed in Anchorage, AK, and worked as an ammunition, stock control, and accounting specialist. He was then on standby reserve until he was honorably discharged.
Steve loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and he was a member of multiple bike clubs. He had the gift of gab. Steve was a protector of his family, had a huge heart, and was very generous to those he held dear.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Warren Conroy. He is survived by his sister and her husband, Carol and Norm Nilsen of Sloughhouse, CA, his sister-in-law, Christine Conroy, his nieces and nephews: Steve, Chelsea & spouse Lars, Tim, Natalie & spouse Mike, & grand-neices and nephews - Haley, Ambria, Shane, Lanea, Sarah, Blake, and Mackenzie. Although Steve never had children of his own, he loved his nieces and nephews as his own.
A service of remembrance was held for Steve on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Catholic Mission Church of Saint Vincent de Paul in Rancho Murieta, CA. Steve chose to be cremated so there were no burial services.
In lieu of flowers and for those who wish to remember Steve in a special way, we encourage persons to make a gift to the Sacramento Veterans Administration Hospital. Our family was wonderfully impressed with the exceptional care and grace that the VA showed Steve and his family during his final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.