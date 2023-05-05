Beloved husband & father, 86-year-old Stan Lewis went to be with our Lord on Feb. 24, 2023 after a long battle of health issues. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley, three sons Mike (Dawn), Pat & Wes, a daughter Debra, two grandchildren, Talia & Caleb, his siblings Greg & Scharleen (Frank) & numerous nieces & nephews. He loved the outdoors, camping with family & friends & riding his motorcycle. As his health declined, he enjoyed working with wood, especially loved making canes, which he shared with family & friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life is being planned.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Silent Disco’ party coming to Old Town Plaza, May 5
- State sues city of EG for rejecting proposed Oak Rose Apartments
- City of Elk Grove to upgrade 100+ traffic signals in $8.8M project
- Civil War Days event protested at EG City Council meeting
- Local school library books draw protests from parents
- Two EG street signs dedicated to late Cosumnes firefighters
- EG Unified plans to boost special education staff
- Driver dies in early morning collision on Grant Line Road
- Five locals earn Dale Lacky Student-Athlete scholarships
- Jess Galvez
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.