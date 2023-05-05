L. Stanley

Lewis Stanley 

Beloved husband & father, 86-year-old Stan Lewis went to be with our Lord on  Feb. 24, 2023 after a long battle of health issues. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley, three sons Mike (Dawn), Pat & Wes, a daughter Debra, two grandchildren, Talia & Caleb, his siblings Greg & Scharleen (Frank) & numerous nieces & nephews. He loved the outdoors, camping with family & friends & riding his motorcycle. As his health declined, he enjoyed working with wood, especially loved making canes, which he shared with family & friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life is being planned.

