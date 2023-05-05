Shirley Peters, age 88, of Elk Grove, CA, passed away on April 27, 2023 after a brief illness related to injuries caused by a fall.
Shirley was born on Nov. 20, 1934 to James and Elaine Eliopulos in Rawlins, Wyoming. Shirley is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Alexis, son Nick, and granddaughter's Vasiliki and Christina. Surviving brothers are, Chris, Alex, George (Linda), and John (Stella). Shirley was predeceased by her parents, George (oldest brother), Nick (brother), and sister-in-law Martha (Alex).
After high school, Shirley graduated from business school, and then worked as secretary to the warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Not wanting to be a secretary as her life career, Shirley embarked upon her studies at the University of New Mexico, then transferred to the University of Wyoming, earning a B.A. degree in Elementary Education and Speech Therapy. Later, Shirley pursued her master's degree in Special Education from Chapman University. Shirley worked as a speech therapist and RSP teacher (resource specialist program), in the Elk Grove School District until her retirement.
Shirley was very involved in the Greek Orthodox Church, singing in the choir and teaching fourth grade Sunday School, and many other church endeavors. Shirley was president of the American Hellenic Professional Society, member of the Dias Cretan Club, and GAPA.
Shirley was extremely instrumental in keeping the rural integrity of Elk Grove intact, which was where she resided for 52 years. In 1989, Shirley became the founding President of the Greater Sheldon Road Estates Homeowners Association (GSREHA), wherein she presided until her death. GSREHA has been responsible for the preservation and protections of Elk Grove's agricultural/residential area.
In her later years, Shirley enjoyed playing bridge, enjoying her granddaughters, and traveling to various European countries, Mexico, and Russia. She loved the adventure and exposure of international travel.
The Trisagion and Funeral Services will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 600 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, CA on May 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation Building Fund at www.annunciationsac.org
