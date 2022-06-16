Our sassy, sweet, and bright light of a mother, Sharon Kay Donohue, more affectionally known as, “Charlie”, returned to her heavenly home on May 20, 2022. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Tara) Donohue, and her twin daughters, Kaylyn Donohue and Karlie (Zac) Baxter. She was also grandma to her first grandchild, Hayes Donohue, son of Kevin and Tara.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Herberger Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Reception to follow thereafter.
Mom, we will forever love you.
