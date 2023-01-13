Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Sharon Ann Curtis, 78, of Elk Grove, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Ray Curtis.
Sharon is survived by four children; Lance Curtis of Sacramento, Lisa Jones of Galt, Gina Simonsma of Wilton and Ronald Curtis of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Allison, Nichole, Emily, Carly, Aven and Ryan; sister, Patricia Griffin of Hemet and brother, Ron Ziegler of Oklahoma.
Services will be held at Herberger Family Funeral Chapel in Elk Grove, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Private graveside service immediately following at Hilltop Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in memory of Sharon Curtis at www.lovetotherescue.org.
