Scott Allen Roukey passed away on March 20, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife Shawna Roukey (Foreman); his daughters Shelbey, Savannah, and Skylar Roukey; his parents Kevin and Vicki Roukey; and his brother Chad (Sarah) Roukey.
Scott was born in Davenport, Iowa on Feb. 2, 1971. His family settled in Sacramento, California when he was 11 years old. He attended Elk Grove High School before ultimately graduating from Valley High in 1989. After graduating, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Rifle Marksman Badge, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
In 1992, he met the love of his life and soulmate Shawna Roukey (Foreman). They married on April 8, 1995. They were the best of friends and did everything together. They had three daughters, Shelbey, Savannah, and Skylar Roukey, who were by his side until the very end.
Scott was, as he put it, a “jack of all trades." He enjoyed so many things in his life including fishing and going to sporting events with his closest friends. He loved to go camping with his family and traveling with his wife. When he wasn't doing that, he simply loved to sit by the pool listening to music, with his family and dogs by his side.
We will be celebrating his special life on April 8, 2023 at 12 p.m. at South Slope Winery and Bistro in Elk Grove, CA.
