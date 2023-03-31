Ruth Wagner passed away Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 96. She was a resident of Elk Grove for 74 years.
Ms. Wagner is survived by daughters Darlene Neer and Sherry Wagner; grandchildren Ray Owens, Keri Cook, Melissa Owens, and Corey Owens-Harrison.
She was preceded in death by John Wagner, her husband of 46-1/2 years, grandson Ronald Owens, and her first husband, Bill Henderson who perished in World War 2.
A private service was held Mar. 13.
