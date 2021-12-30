Russell Leon Terry 1940-2021
Russell Leon Terry (81) passed away peacefully on December 17, 2021. Russell was a successful local businessman, community member and family man known for his charitable heart, his desire to laugh and his unmatched commitment to his family.
Russell was born in Fordland, MO the son of Mike and Jeanis Terry on September 1, 1940. He was one of three children including Rosalea Bonner of Vacaville, CA and Jo Ann Wagner of Albuquerque, NM. After growing up in Fresno, CA and graduating from Roosevelt High School (class of 58'), he married the love of his life the Joyce Terry (Michael) and they started their family.
In 1978 Russell moved his family to Elk Grove, CA and became an active member of the community through membership in several organizations, volunteering, and supporting many community benefits. He and his wife Joyce were members of St Joseph Catholic Church and later of St Maria Goretti Catholic Church. He and his wife Joyce became established and trusted business owners for nearly 40 years in the Elk Grove community as founders and owners of C&T Specialties, The Charm Shoppe and The California Quilt Machines.
Russell was a devoted husband, a loving father, father in-law, grandfather and brother who loved to fish, hunt and camp. He was up for almost any adventure, as long as his family was involved. He believed that his greatest achievement in life was raising his children to be successful with the love of his life by his side. Russell is preceded in death by Joyce Terry in 2014 and both parents. He leaves behind three children Michelle Simas (Mike), Leslie Griess (Bryan), Chris Terry (Ann) and seven grandchildren Lauren Simas, Austin Simas, Sarah Wise (Beau), Kenny Griess, Kelly Griess, Alyssa Terry, Ashley Terry.
Sunday January 2nd
4 pm viewing
5pm rosary
Herberger Family Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove, Ca 95624
Monday January 3rd
11 am Mass at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Burial and reception to follow
St Maria Goretti Catholic Church
8700 Bradshaw Rd
Elk Grove, ca 95624
In lieu of flowers you may send donations to St. Maria Goretti Building Fund or The American Diabetes Foundation.
