Russell Jerome Grayberg was born on October 22, 1949 to Jerome Russell Grayberg and Mary Evelyn Grayberg of the Bronx, New York. He was the eldest of their four children. He was around 14 years old when he discovered his love for music and started playing the guitar. It would become a lifelong passion of his to play both for himself and others. It’s one of the things he will be remembered most for. When he was just 18 his father passed away and the family moved to CA, eventually for good and they settled in the San Fernando Valley. It was there that he met his wife Jeanine Mary Smith and began his main career as an insurance agent. In 1986 they decided to move to Elk Grove. Soon after that the whole family followed! Here he built a flourishing business, largely based on the rural farms in the area. It was unusual, even as the town grew, for him to attend a local event without seeing someone he had insured or was a friend of. In May of 1994 he became a father to Matthew James Grayberg. He and his younger brother Jim were co-founders of the band Contraband! They were a town favorite and played countless bars, festivals and fairs in the area for years. Later on he started performing with Flipside band, and often played in restaurants in the area solo, or with one of his other musician friends. He was eventually forced to slow down due to age and health reasons, but he never complained and could usually be seen with a smile on his face, occasionally even when the Yankees were losing. He retired in 2016 and lived the rest of his life with an abundance of family and friends. He was truly a beloved husband, brother, son, friend, father, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, and great-uncle. During his last few weeks of life he had a constant flow of friends and family to the house to cheer him, proving the impact he had on all of them. He will be sorely missed and remembered for many years to come. He is survived by wife Jeanine, son Matthew, brother Jim (Vangie) Grayberg, sister Mary Ellen Grayberg, sister Johanna (Tim) Trayan, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
