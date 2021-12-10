Russell Gene Thompson

Born April 3, 1934, Whathill, Nebraska died October 6, 2021, in VA San Francisco 87 yrs old. Father Herbert Perry Thompson, Mother Beatrice Pearl Hoar. He is survived by his wife Victoria Dela Paz Thompson., 2 adopted sons Kenneth James 26, Keith Vonne Louise 20, Children: Dirk [Denise] grandson Tyler, Katherine Thompson and Michelle[Chris]Cowgill, granddaughter Rachel[Bryan], and great-grandkids, Jason, Cavin, Michael and sister Janice Stumfh He served the US Navy in 1952-1960, been in Cuba, Haiti, Japan, Taiwan, China, Phils and more. A War Hero, Atomic Depth Charge Participant in Operation Wigwam 1955. He worked in the Food Industry as a Sales Manager in Campbell Soup and Independent food Grocer/ Broker for Northern California. HS in Washington Union in Fresno and been about 50 years resident of Elk Grove. Achievement 1979 ran the Avenue of Giants 26 miles long and 8 more marathons, Active in sports football halfback and Captain of the Panthers, a golfer lead tournament of group golfers in California and Carson City Nevada. A dear husband, father, grandfather, a good friend, dignified and with integrity, full-body remains buried Nov. 3, 2021, in Sacramento Valley Veterans National Cemetery, Dixon California. His memories will remain in our hearts forever.
Most Popular
Articles
- CIM returns Sunday to Sacramento with large international contingent
- Police pursuit leads to all-night standoff at home
- Parent circulates letter urging EGUSD board to protest vaccine mandate
- Two students cited for social media threat at LC High
- Election ’22: Dave Jones speaks about his run for Senate D-6 seat
- Santa is returning to town
- Gobble Wobble returns to the streets of Elk Grove
- Former EG mayor resigns from Democratic Party
- Prices skyrocket in EG’s hot housing market
- After years of drought on the court, hope sprouts up at Laguna Creek
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Who will win the Delta League boys' basketball championship this season?
Basketball is underway throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section and we want to know what you think about this season's teams.
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.