Russell Enos Hanson (“Russ”) passed away at the age of 72 in Sacramento, CA on June 25, 2022.
He was married for nearly 45 years to June Hanson.
Sadly, they lost their beloved son, David, who passed shortly before Russell on May 6. David is survived by his loving wife, Dina. Russ also lost his beloved twin brother, Ralph, on May 21. Ralph leaves his loving wife, Kathy and three children. Russ is survived by his older brother, Randy (Terri).
Russ truly loved his country and he served in the U.S. Army. The Vietnam veteran was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E5 in 1970.
Russ and June married just before Christmas 1977. They met through mutual friends, Betty and Kenny Plew. Russ was baptized in 1977 at the Eastside Church of Christ in Antioch, CA.
Russ was an exceedingly wonderful husband and father, and he was a very friendly and outgoing man who took pleasure and pride in caring for his home.
Russ and June lived their married life in Antioch until late 1997 when they moved to Folsom, and later bought a home in Elk Grove. They lived in Elk Grove for 23 years.
After Russ passed, one friend, Betty McClure asked June why Russ had a big box of Milk-Bones for the dogs since they had no dogs. June explained that Russ would feed Milk-Bones to the dogs that were walked by their owners in the early mornings. He loved animals, especially Golden Labrador Retrievers. Needless to say, the dogs loved Russ as well. June could hear one dog especially howling with excitement when he saw Russ as he knew he was going to get a Milk-Bone.
Russ was truly a special man, especially to his loving wife, June who misses him so much. He's gone, but never forgotten.
Russ's final resting place will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
