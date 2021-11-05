Rose Marie Carson 1925-2021

Rose Marie Carson (Bonuccelli-Bianchini) passed away peacefully on October 24, 2021. Rose was a “REAL STRONG WOMAN” known for her community spirit, support of her family and church and her loyal friendship to many.
Rose was born in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Mario and Dina Bianchini, on November 26, 1925. She was one of five. (Vic, Anne, Frank and Dino). Rose grew up in the Sacramento area and went to Elk Grove High School. That “Real Strong Woman” began early in a variety of sports and was named the “Athlete of the Year” during her senior year. (Beating out many talented young men, no doubt!)
Rose and her late husband, Frank William (Bill) Carson, met near the end of WW II and married on July 11, 1946. Their life together was a busy one with five children (Doug, Larry, Frank, Dina and John) which led to many, many sporting activities, school events and church activities. Rose was known for her wonderful Italian meals, and there was always enough when friends or family dropped by at dinner time.
Rose was involved with many organizations, along side Bill, and was well-known for her spirit and enthusiasm at All Hallows School and Church, the Italian Catholic Federation, Christian Brothers HS, Lions Club and the Elks Lodge . From the Camelia Parade to Crab Feeds to a myriad of dinners and dances, Rose did it all. And along the way she met many friends who she cherished.
Rose was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. Whether you called her Mom, Nonni, Grandma, Nonni Rose or Rose, she was ready to welcome you to her home and into her heart. She leaves behind her five children, Doug (Melinda), Larry (Marsha), Frank (Delma), Dina (Steve) and John (Karrie) along with nine grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren (Mark, Matthew, Tera, Tricia, Frank Mario, Ashley, Josh, Sean, Doug, Bryan and Blake) with 12 great grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren. And she kept track of all of them! Join us for a Celebration of Life:
Viewing: November 4, 2021 - 5:00-7:00 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Herberger Elk Grove Funeral Home, 1901 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.
Funeral Mass: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 9961 Elk-Grove Florin Road, CA 95624. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation, named for Rose’s late daughter-in-law, Albie, 1851 Heritage Lane, #299, Sacramento, CA 95815
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.