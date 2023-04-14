Roger N. Shaffer passed on April 2, 2023. He was an amazing husband, father, and community leader.
He married the love of his life, Fay E. Krisko, on Oct. 4, 1958.
Roger became a Vice President & Manager for Bank of America, but farmed and lived off the fruit of the land most of his life.
Roger and Fay raised their three children, Mark, Beth and Julia on a small farm in Northern California, rich with gardens, orchards and farm animals. He often smoked deer, fish, beef & bear in his home-made smoker. His family grew up camping, fishing and hiking in Lassen Park with friends and family most summers. What a great life he gave us!
Roger was a vice president and manager for Elk Grove Bank of America. He gave to various nonprofit agencies during his days off. Being a devout Catholic, he shared his faith through his works as an active community leader for the betterment of humankind.
He served as director and president for Elk Grove Rotary Club and he received the Paul Harris Fellow, the clubs top honor for Outstanding Service for Above Self. He was awarded volunteer of the month from Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, and received the Community Service Award from the Sacramento Association for the Developmentally Disabled, just to name a few.
In 1994, he was named Citizen of the Year from the city of Elk Grove. He was a founder for Elk Grove Community Foundation and contributed greatly to the Jesse Baker Arena.
Roger will be missed by his wife, Fay, together for 65 years, his children, Mark Shaffer, Beth Ortiz (Richard), Julia Panayotakopoulos (Kostas) and many grand and great-grandchildren. We all miss his love, care, devotion & sense of humor, but we know Roger is at peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.
