Roger Baht 

Roger Anthony Baht, a 43-year resident of Elk Grove, passed away Feb. 13, 2022 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; 2 daughters, sons-in-law, grandsons, and sisters. Roger retired from the California Department of Justice with 36 years of State service. He enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and serving his church community as a 4th degree Knights Columbus. A Funeral Mass is planned for Friday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 9961 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove.
