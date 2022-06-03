Roger Anthony Baht, a 43-year resident of Elk Grove, passed away February 13, 2022 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; 2 daughters, sons-in-law, grandsons, and sisters. Roger retired from the California Department of Justice with 36 years of State service. He enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and serving his church community as a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. A Funeral Mass is planned for Friday, June 10th at 10:30 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 9961 Elk Grove Florin Road, EG, CA 95624.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sky River Casino holds job fair in Elk Grove
- Retired EG police chief joins Sky River Casino staff
- Berkeley resident sentenced for killing Cosumnes Oaks High grad
- A look at the candidates in this June’s primary elections
- Elk Grove City Council approves further plans for proposed zoo
- Sheldon grabs 9th Section banner in Division I with win over Lincoln
- Planning Commission to review proposed supportive housing project for Old Town
- Pride baseball hangs another championship banner on the backstop of Greg Vaughn Field
- Pride to face undefeated Colusa in Div IV finals; Huskies handcuffed by St. Francis
- Back at the arena, at last
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.