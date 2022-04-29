Rockland "Rocky" Henry Stroh passed away on April 11, 2022 at his home in Yuma, AZ. Rocky was born in Dickinson, ND on January 12, 1956. He was the son of William "Bill" Joseph Stroh and Elizabeth "Betty" (Heiser) Stroh and 1 of 13 children.
He grew up on the family farm in Manning and attended school in Killdeer, ND. Rocky was married to Kathleen "Kathy" Annette Oster on April 22, 1978 at the courthouse in Williston, ND. He lived a full life of farming, raising and milking cows, drilling holes in ground in the oil field, and building/remodeling in construction. He always kept himself busy with projects of his own, for family or friends and would always answer the phone when someone called with a problem or needed help.
He spent the last few years in Yuma driving buggies in the desert sand and traveling to CA and ND to spend time with family and friends.
Rocky is survived in death by his wife Kathy, son's Dawayne (Jessica) Stroh of Williston, ND; Matthew (Angie) Stroh and Grandaughter Jasleen of Elk Grove, CA and Adrian (Sabrina) Stroh and Grandaughters Ava and Evie of Cameron Park, CA; Brother's: William "Bill" (Delores) Stroh, Jacob "Chuck" (Renae) Stroh, Timothy "Tim" (Sandy) Stroh, Tobias "Toby" (Peggy) Stroh, Patrick "Pat" (Barb) Stroh, Myron Stroh and Sister's: Zonia (Mark) Schuman, Pamela "Pam" (Jim) Steckler; sister-in-law: Dorletta "Dee" Stroh; and brother-in-law's: Donald "Don" Kostelecky, Lyle Kelling. He was preceded in death by his father: William "Bill" Stroh; Mother: Elizabeth "Betty" Stroh; Brother: David "Dave" Stroh; Sister's: Roxann Horacek (Rocky's twin sister), Donna Kostelecky, and Janice Kelling. After a 2 year battle with cancer Rocky went home to be with our father in heaven. He will be greatly missed by his family including his nieces and nephews and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held in North Dakota on June 18.
Memorial will be at Our Redeemer church in Williston at 11 a.m. and lunch served at afterward!
