Robert Morse 

4/13/48 - Rochester, NY
6/21/22 - Elk Grove, CA
Survived by wife Jennifer, Children Trina Frias, (Anthony); Keisha Eaton (Eric); Karli Eaton, Michelle Shupe (Steve, Grandchildren Zachary, Alexia, Briana (Shaun); Deegan, Victoria, Great grandchild Shayla Jersey.
Worked for Teickert as a tanker driver. Passion for Jazz, bird watching, biking and his solitude place, Fort Bragg!
He is also survived by his brothers Jack Morse, Randy Morse, sister Gina and many more nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be July 24 at 12 p.m. at our home
