Robert passed to be with our Lord on May 23, 2022, one day before his 88th birthday. With Janet, his wife of 65 years by his side, he made his peaceful journey Home while living in Elk Grove, a community that he loved and served for nearly four decades
Robert was born on May 24, 1934 in Renton, WA. He was raised by two loving parents, Lonnie and Rosie Trigg, and grew up with his older sister, Nancy. After having graduated from Lebanon High School, he attended the University of Oregon, where he developed an interest in professional education, participated in the ROTC program and met his future wife, Janet. Robert went on to serve as a commanding officer at the U.S. Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas, trained troops, and developed leadership skills that were to serve him well in his future career.
Once having completed his military service, Robert rekindled a passion for professional education. In differing locals and districts, he went on to serve as a high school teacher, counselor, community college instructor and counselor, vice principal, principal, director of pupil personnel services and associate superintendent. He next served as the superintendent of Davis Joint Unified School District, followed by becoming the superintendent of the Elk Grove Unified School District. Gov. Pete Wilson next appointed Robert to the California State Board of Education, where he served, including as president. He next helped to create the superintendent search company, Leadership Associates, served on other boards aimed at enhancing the education of young people, and was later appointed to the Elk Grove City Council.
While much of Robert's life was spent in public service, in his personal life, he was an active member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elk Grove, a devoted family man and an avid outdoorsman. He had a fantastic sense of humor, was deeply committed to remaining positive amidst life's challenges, and sought to treat others with respect and honesty. He loved spending time with family during holidays, visits to Southern California, and on Hawaiian vacations. By the grace of God, Robert was a good man who will be forever missed in this life by his family, friends and colleagues. Until we meet again in spirit, Dad, may “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; may the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace (Numbers 6:24-26, NIV).
Robert is survived by his wife, Janet, son, Raymond, daughter-in-law, Diane, and granddaughter, Sarah Rose. Donations may be sent to the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation for the Robert L. Trigg Scholarship. P.O. Box 2021, Elk Grove, CA, 95759
A memorial service will be held on June 30, 2022, 1:00 pm, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road. A light reception will follow the service.
