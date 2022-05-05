Robert Edward Hayduk
April 23, 2022
Robert Edward Hayduk, a beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at his home in Rancho Murieta, CA on April 23, 2022. He was 72 years young. Robert was born on July 6, 1949 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Edward and Marge Hayduk. After graduating high school, Robert joined the Army. While he was stationed in Bangkok, Thailand he met his wife Amline Hayduk. They have been married for fifty years. Robert and Ammie raised their children in the Bay Area before relocating to Rancho Murieta. Robert owned his own advertising business in the Bay Area for thirty years before he retired. Robert is survived by his wife Ammie, daughter Amanda and her husband Adam, son Justin and his wife Tashina and son Nathaniel, grandchildren Caden, Paige, Payton, AJ, Trinity and Addison and Richard Hayduk, younger brother living in Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marge and sister Patricia. Robert leaves us with fond, happy memories and will be deeply missed by all.
