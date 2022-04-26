In loving memory of Robert E. Smith, affectionately known to friends and family as Bob, Hog, and Smitty.
Bob was born on May 18, 1941, and raised in Sacramento, Calif. After graduating from high school in 1959, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years. He then joined the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department where he served over 30 years. During his time with the Sheriff's Department, he also served in the National Guard Criminal Investigation Division, retiring in 2006.
Bob spent many years on the board of directors for the California and World Police and Fire Games, which allowed him to travel and explore areas of the U.S. and other countries with his family. He was a competitor in trap and skeet shooting and played in the Pig Bowl for 12 years, starting the first year of the event in 1974. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball and pitched for various teams over the years, sharing his love of the game, he would later move on to watching his granddaughters play.
Bob left us on April 4, 2022 in Sacramento, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; brother, James (Becky); son, Michael (Debby); sister-in-law, Jeri; granddaughters, Catherine, Whitney and Courtney; aunt Darlene and Aunt Jackie; many nieces and nephews; and many, many good friends.
He will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery, Elk Grove and, at Bob's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veteran-based charity.
