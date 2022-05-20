Robert Crimmins Jr. 

Robert James Crimmins Jr., 83, of Sacramento, California, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held ay 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at East Lawn Cemetery, Elk Grove. The nondenominational service will be officiated by Pastor Tom Norvell. https://www.eastlawn.com/obituary/robert-j-crimmins-jr/
Bob is survived by his brother Roger, his sisters Beverly and Kristine, his daughter Kimberly, his two sons Robert lll and Shane, his grandchildren Candace, Brandon, Annalise, Sarah and Bryce, his great-grandson Jay, his great-granddaughter Talia, and many other family members and dear friends. Bob is predeceased by his wife Gloria, his mother Mary, his father Robert Sr., his sister Mary and his brother Richard.
In addition or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project at this address: https://app.giv.oi/campaign/349/d
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.