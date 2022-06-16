Robert (Bob) Glen Hoyme, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away April 30, 2022 at his home in Laclede, Idaho.
Robert was born on Feb. 13, 1952 to Thomas and Jean Hoyme in Madison, South Dakota. He grew up on the family farm in Jasper, Minnesota. He attended school in Jasper and was class president of his high school class, president of the FFA chapter, captain of his football, basketball, and baseball teams. He continued playing baseball after high school at Southwest University of Minnesota. After playing two years of baseball at SWU he followed his athletic director to Chico State. To establish residency in California he moved to live with his Uncle Bud in Southern California for six months prior to moving up to Chico. He never ended up playing baseball, but worked and attended school for one year working towards a degree in physical education.
On a trip home to attend the wedding of his friend and roommate from SWU, Bob met Jeanne Marschall. They were later married on May 29, 1976 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. They made their home in Elk Grove, California in 1981. Bob and Jeanne had two daughters, Laura and Erin who were the joy of their lives. Bob and Jeanne were married for 38 1/2 years when Jeanne passed away from ALS on Dec. 26, 2014. Bob met and later married Mary Louise Wilson on April 29, 2017 in Elk Grove. Bob and Louise had five years together.
Bob grew up Lutheran, became Catholic to marry Jeanne and they were involved in St. Joseph's Church from 1981-1985. They lead a newlywed bible study, helped start a childcare co-op and started a preschool program at the church. They left the church to attend Warehouse Christian Ministries. They attended Warehouse for over 20 years and then followed an associate pastor to his new church at Touchstone Christian Fellowship. Bob and Jeanne were involved in children's ministry, teaching Sunday school at both churches. The last five years of Jeanne's life they held a weekly bible study at their house and thoroughly enjoyed their time in that group doing life together.
Bob was an insurance agent and financial advisor for approximately 35 years. He loved his clients and treated them like family. He was not only their advisor, but he was also their friend and wanted to make sure they were taken care of financially.
Bob was an active member of the Elk Grove Rotary Club for more than 40 years and served as club president from 1995 to 1996, multiple committee chairs, captain/coach of the softball team and volunteered at many of their community events. He was instrumental in getting the Mentor Program started. He mentored three students and helped many others get through junior high and high school and fulfill their dreams. Education was very important to Bob, and he was such a good example to all of the kids he mentored. Bob was also one of the early board members of the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Program and handled their investment portfolio. Bob donated blood every month for 32 years and had many awards for doing so. He donated over 19 gallons of blood in his lifetime.
Bob had a passion for horses and took every opportunity he had to learn more about them, spend time with them and ride. From playing cowboys and Indians on his childhood horse Socks, western pleasure, training Tennessee Walkers for bird trials, to selling products at horse shows for Elk Grove Milling-he loved every minute of it. If he could have been a cowboy and actually made money doing it, he would have. He always said he was born 100 years too late!
Bob picked up a new hobby in his late 50s and became a member of the Alta Mesa Gun Club. He enjoyed spending time with his friends learning a new sport at the gun range.
In 2019, he moved to Laclede, Idaho to be closer to his grandkids (Laura's two children). Bob loved his family, especially his grandkids. He had a very special bond with his grandson Liam and loved being with him. He was known as Pop to his grandkids and others that loved him as a father or grandfather.
Bob became a member of the Laclede Community Center and currently served as president. He always wanted to help others and make sure they had a good community to live in.
Bob was a friend to everyone, and everyone loved Bob. He was kind, witty, loving, thoughtful, softspoken and loved being with people.
Bob is survived by his wife Louise, daughters; Laura (Jeremy) Hahn and Erin (Joshua) Mabie, six grandkids; Alex, Ethan, Luci, Violet, Liam and Adeline. Brother Larry (Colleen) Hoyme, Sisters; Mary Jean (Kurt) Swisher, Debbie (Glen) Kostyk. Preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Jeanne.
A life celebration will be held Saturday June 11 at 10 a.m., The Barn at Lent Ranch, 10551 West Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove.
Coffee will begin being served at 9:30 a.m. with a time during the service for open mic to share memories of Bob. Come in boots and bright colors. Flowers and donations are not necessary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.