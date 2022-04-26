Robert “Bob” George King passed away on April 12, 2022 in Elk Grove, California with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and a friend to many. He had a unique ability to influence the lives of people in his life who express their gratitude.
Bob was born 87 years ago in Oakland and grew up in the Bay Area along with his twin sister with who he was very close and shared many of life’s experiences together until her passing in 2018. The core foundation of his life was the Catholic church where he was active since childhood.
Bob attended and graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1957. In that same year, he married the love of his life, Lorraine. They were married 65 years and raised four children. As a loving parent, Bob was always present in the lives of his children as a role model.
Bob was a successful business executive for over 40 years at Kraft Foods, influencing the lives of many associates to excel in their field and received numerous national awards recognizing these achievements, always sharing the spotlight with his associates. He retired in 1992 and he and his wife truly enjoyed retirement together sharing hobbies and taking their vacations with many trips to Hawaii and Lake Tahoe with family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his children and their spouses, Katherine and Ralph Nelson, Thomas and Evelyn King, and Susan and Chris Mowrer. Mark, their oldest son, predeceased Robert in 1978. They had 8 grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 9961 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove, California 95624. Visitation and rosary will be at 12:30 pm and funeral Mass at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow.
To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Robert George King, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
Gregory “Greg” Tayler Mendenhall
Gregory “Greg” Tayler Mendenhall, 33, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 27, 2022. Born on June 29, 1988 in Sacramento and raised in Elk Grove, CA, he graduated from Elk Grove High School in 2006. Greg split his time in recent years between Elk Grove and La Pine, OR. He enjoyed outdoor activities like fishing and hiking, spending time with family and friends either in-person or online, cooking, skipping work, and generally living his life to the fullest. He lit up any room he entered with his humor, quick wit, and extensive knowledge on just about any topic imaginable.
Greg is survived by his parents Mark and Phyllis, sisters Jessica (Ryan) Herrera and Stephanie, niece Brinlee Herrera, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends he picked up along the way in person and online.
Memorial details will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends and family to consider making a donation in Greg's honor to one of the causes he held close to his heart. For more information on those causes, or to be put on the mailing list for memorial details, please reach out to
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.