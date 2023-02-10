Robert Bacon 

Bob was born June 19, 1945 in Highland Park, Michigan to Willard and Ethel Bacon. He passed away at sunrise on Feb. 4, 2023 with his family at his side.
He grew up in Otter Lake, Michigan, where he developed his love of cars. At last count he had owned at least forty eight sports cars, trucks, classic cars, family sedans, and the blue Austin Healey Sprite he drove on his first date with his wife, Terri.
He was a platoon sergeant for the 49th MP Company of the California National Guard and became a firefighter for the city of San Jose. He loved fine foods and learned to cook at the firehouse. He polished his skills at chef school and continued to be Terri's personal chef right up to his last days.
Like many firefighters, he had a side job on his days off. His was construction. He built a cabin on Lake Almanor with his own two hands, and in true Bob style, managed to befriend the county building inspector and the entire crew at the local builder's supply store.
He appreciated music and fine art, sang in the community chorus and won a blue ribbon at the California State Fair for his photograph, "Silent Witness."
He spent his life giving freely of his time and talents. He volunteered to help with many school and orphanage construction projects in Mexico when his children were in school. In recent years he made multiple trips to Honduras to help build schools there. He was an active, beloved volunteer in his Del Webb community in Elk Grove, receiving their first and only Distinguished Service Award.
He is survived by his wife Terri, his daughter Jana Vargas and son-in-law Frank, his son Rob and his daughter-in-law Victoria, his grandchildren Lauren (Jordan), Amy (Edgar), Nicole, Alex, Jake and Gage, and two great-grandchildren, Kiana and Cameron. He is also survived by his sister Evelyn Collins and his brother Richard. He was predeceased by his great-granddaughter Keira and by his brothers Dwayne and Jerry.
He will be buried in Santa Cruz. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Students Helping Honduras www.shhkids.org indicating that your gift is in his memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.