March 16, 1928 - June 17, 2023
Richard Wilson, 95, of Elk Grove, CA passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023. For the last few decades, you would find him at the Stagecoach Restaurant in Elk Grove enjoying breakfast with his friends and living by his motto, “Every day is a good day.”
Richard was born on March 16, 1928 to George and Isabelle Wilson of Clarksburg, CA, and was brother to David Wilson (Erma), Patricia Fisher (Wes) and Dorothy Abley (Roger). He graduated from Clarksburg High School and attended U.C. Davis while working as a farmer and equipment mechanic for his father. He married his first wife, Camillis Abley, and they had three children, Rick Wilson, Cindy Soto (Joe) and Debbie Rose (Bob). They lived in Courtland, CA. Having learned the value of a hand shake and hard work, he went on to successfully farm for over 20 years, served as President of the Delta Lions Club, and worked in tractor sales for Case, International Harvester and Steiger.
Richard married his second wife, Arlene and joined her children Tim Morse, Kevin Morse, and Kirsti Fong (Kendall) in Elk Grove to expand his family. Retiring from tractor sales, he continued working as a self-taught mechanic, machinist, fabricator, electrician, and welder, and he was always happy to help friends and family with their repairs. He helped Arlene as an owner and operator of the Village Kitchen Restaurant in Elk Grove, successfully operated Pine Forest Christmas Tree Farm with his family at their home, and teamed up with Arlene to sell Amway.
He enjoyed vacationing with his wife, family gatherings, sharing stories, touring tractor and auto museums, eating dark chocolate and gallons of Leatherby's vanilla ice cream. Time was also spent listening to big band, gospel and patriotic music as loud as those around him could stand it. He was steadfast in his Christian faith and dedicated to serving and attending the Wilton Bible Church and Faith House Fellowship. It was evident that he was devoted to his family by his example of love, support and patience, and he cherished his role as son, brother, uncle, husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
Richard is survived by his sister-in-law Erma and sisters Patricia and Dorothy; his children Cindy, Debbie, Tim, Kevin and Kirsti; his grandchildren Tara Wilson-Gürler (Zeki), Wendy Pitts, Shannon DiSantis (Matt), Gail Soto, Elizabeth Tasic (Mitchell), Lauren Page (Jake), Dejoria Fong and Jesenna Fong; and his 8 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Rick, wife Camillis, brothers-in-law Roger and Wes, brother David, and wife, Arlene.
A Celebration of Richard's life will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10 a.m. at 50878 Babel Slough Rd., Clarksburg, CA.
