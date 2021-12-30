Renee Lynn Williamson
(nee Leeson)
Renee Lynn Williamson (nee Leeson), age 61. Beloved wife of Dean, loving and extraordinary mother of Debbie (deceased), Laura Jane Konen (Kyle) and Anna. Renee departed this earth on November 2, 2021 and left family and friends with broken hearts for their loss, but joyous hearts for their good fortune to have been a part of Renee's life.
Renee was born November 5, 1959 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the delight of her parents, Frank and Jane Leeson (deceased). She joined her two older siblings, Charlie Leeson (Rene) and Debbie Marolla (George) and is a forever cherished baby sister. Growing up, it quickly became apparent that Renee was a very talented dancer and she pursued her love of dance for many years, both as a dancer and as a choreographer.
In her early twenties Renee made the decision to move to California and began a career in finance. Most of her career was spent working for EFT Management and she felt very fortunate to have had a job and boss that she so enjoyed. In 1989 Renee married the love of her life, Dean and they began their life together, eventually settling in Elk Grove. Four years later their family grew with the addition of twin girls, Debbie and Laura Jane. Motherhood suited Renee perfectly and she thrived on taking care of her girls. A few years later her life became complete with the addition of youngest daughter, Anna. Renee's girls were her life, and she devoted her waking hours to them. She was a tireless mom and loved every single minute of it. She was a very talented crafter which was both a source of joy and a small business.
Renee's love, devotion and focus on family is her legacy. This love encompassed her immediate family, extended family, cherished friends and acquaintances. She always kept in touch and was the family historian with a never ending curiosity regarding her ancestors. Every life she touched is better because of her kindness, compassion and loving spirit.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. If attending the Celebration of Life please email deanw@citlink.net for date, time, and venue. Final resting place - Hilltop Cemetery, Elk Grove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.