Paradise~ Rebecca Jean Schuh
Paradise~ Rebecca Jean Schuh, 72, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Paradise.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Creekside Christian Church, 8939 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, California 95624.
Rebecca was born on September 1, 1949 to Daniel and Jean (Bowers) Weber in Wenatchee, Washington. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. Rebecca was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marvin Leslie Schuh on February 15, 1969 in Quincy, Washington. Rebecca was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Marvin L. Schuh; her sons, Jason Schuh and wife Chanda, and Nathan Schuh and wife Rebekah; her 6 grandchildren; her sisters, Ruth, Barbara, Shannon, and Afton; her brother, Phillip; numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
Hawkins Funeral Home Bridgeport
940-683-2211
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.