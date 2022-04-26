Rebecca Ann Wright Saulcy – Becky – was born to proud parents Ronald Chilton Wright, Jr. – Ron – and Barbara Jean Kvech Wright – Barbara – on Sunday, November 16th 1958 in Patterson, California. She was baptized in the Church of the Nazarene in Coshocton, Ohio.
Becky later became the proud and adoring big sister to two brothers she loved with all her heart – Curtis Wayne Wright and David Allen Wright. Spending right at half her life with the Wright family and half her life with the Saulcy family, Becky always spoke often and fondly of Curt and David and cherished the time she could be with them. Becky and the boys had a lifelong love of pro football – Becky was a Steelers fan – and they collected football cards together.
Growing up in Patterson, Becky spoke fondly of her Grandparents Kvech's acreage that she could run around on and the apricots in the 'Apricot Capitol of the World'. She continued to love apricots into adulthood. Becky loved her Mom and her Mom's family deeply.
Becky was also very proud of and loved her Dad – Popso to her – his family, and his Ohio heritage. She followed all things Ohio as Popso relayed them to her, and she was an ardent Buckeye fan. Her Popso was a huge auto racing fan, and one of Becky's proudest moments was her ability to save and pay her and Popso's way to the Indianapolis 500.
One of Becky's first toys was a handmade open wheel racing car which she kept and cherished her whole life. When old enough, Becky started wrenching on her Popso's semi-trucks with him, and he taught her how to drive them. Later, she worked in the Elk Grove, California region auto industry. All this grew in to one of Becky's loves-in life: drag racing! Becky bought, wrenched on and painted a '67 Camaro a brilliant canary yellow, and raced it at the Sacramento Speedway.
Becky was a 1976 graduate of Elk Grove high school in Elk Grove, California. Becky's professional career while still in California took her to Dictaphone, and then on to Lumberjack building materials where she was a lead secretary in the office and lumber buyer for the region. This was where Becky met the love of the second half of her life – Rick. They enjoyed California together for about a year, and then moved back to Wyoming. Their early homes together included a log cabin and a home they built together inside the front shop building of an old vermiculite mine at the Baggot Rocks near Encampment, Wyoming. They were together 24 hours a day – with few exceptions – for the rest of their lives.
Becky and Rick were married in September of 1991 at the Native Son's Hall in Elk Grove, California and then had a second ceremony in October in Encampment, Wyoming at the Presbyterian Church. Bill Saulcy – Becky's Father-in-law – was a special man in Becky's life and Bill stood with Becky and Rick at all their wedding events. Becky and Rick helped Rick's parents for a time, and then founded and operated Copperton Constructors Corp. in the North Platte Valley. During this time, Becky also ran a baler at the Big Creek Ranch – her desire to compete shining even then as she always wanted to end the day with the most bales! And, Becky was once raised in a loader bucket to whitewash the log letters of the historic Big Creek sign.
Shortly after, Becky and Rick moved to Laramie, Wyoming to be in the real estate business and started a branch of Saulcy Land Company. They eventually started Saulcy Real Estate Corp. and oversaw offices in Laramie, Centennial, Encampment and Saratoga, Wyoming. Becky had an astounding memory and could let agents know all details about any property without their having to look it up. During this time, Becky also founded Home Owners Mortgage and Escrow to help her dear friend attorney Mason Skiles help clients with seller financing, escrow and accounting services.
During her time in Laramie, another love of her life became drumming. She asked dear friend Tim Mondragon, “T”, if he would teach her how to play drums. He said he would, though he didn't think she was serious. The next day, Becky called Tim, said she'd bought a new drum kit and she was ready to go! She first became the percussionist for the newly formed Really Big Shoe band, and later became the band's full-time drummer. At Cheyenne Frontier Days, Becky was invited onstage to play with the Mountain Fire band at the Redwood, which she talked about the rest of her life.
Becky and Rick later moved to the Austin, Texas area. While there, they opened and operated the Rubicon Events Center in Lockhart, Texas, where they were able to celebrate big moments in many person's lives and play a lot of music together. During a visit to Austin's music scene, Becky was invited onstage to play with the Rob Roy Parnell band at the historic Antone's venue – a highlight for her!
Moving back north to Loveland, Colorado, they started a mobile home rental business. At home, the entire lower floor became a music jam room, and Becky treasured drumming with many friends and swapped stories from her favorite spot 'control center' on the back deck. During this time, she became especially close with the Baez - Olivas family... whose children Genesis and Daniel became like grandchildren to her. And, Becky and Rick celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2016 with a renewal of vows at the Encampment, Wyoming Presbyterian church.
Becky was preceded in death by her Popso – Ron Wright, her paternal grandparents Ronald Chilton Wright, Sr. and Gertrude Maureen Cheney Wright, her maternal grandparents George James Kvech and Lucille Weise Kvech, Uncle Donald Wright, her maternal aunt Sharon Kvech Nauman, and her dear to her Mother-in-law Judith Jean Saulcy – Judy.
Becky is survived by her husband Rick Saulcy, Mom Barbara Wright, brother Curt Wright and children – niece Jacque Wright Johnson and nephew Jesse Wright and families, brother David Wright and wife Melissa and children – nieces Erika Wright Rowe and Taylor Wright and families, Uncle Steve Wright, Bill Saulcy, Sister-in-law Sara Saulcy and daughter – niece Ashley Saulcy. and numerous cousins, great nieces, nephews and cousins It is our family's faith – without question – that Becky is in the arms of our Lord.
A Memorial Celebration for Becky will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 30th 2022 at the Encampment Presbyterian Church with a lunch celebration following at the Grand Encampment Opera House. Further family celebration will be held in midtown Sacramento, CA at Zocalo's on Saturday, May 14th 2022.
Becky wanted her life celebrated, not mourned. Memorial donations in Becky's honor could be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Disabled American Veterans, or charity of choice.
