Raymond Smith Bowerman, (aka "Smithy"), passed away July 2, 2022, at the age of 90.
Ray was born in Leedy, OK, in 1932, and graduated with a B.S. from NMSU. He served in the Navy as a radioman during the Korean War and went on to become an electrical engineer, retiring from Hughes Aircraft and EG&G. Ray loved photography and established the photo club at Del Webb in Elk Grove. He was deeply involved in the AA community and touched many lives.
Survivors: wife, Jane Bowerman; daughters, Helena (Phillip) Freilich and Karen (Mike) Gargiulo; grandchildren, Benjamin and Justina Freilich and Antonio and Sophia Gargiulo; great-granddaughter, Oaklee Freilich; wife's children, Christopher Perkins, Paige Thomas, Ashley Leightner, Elizabeth Mains; their children, Lauren and Bradley, Chelsy and Lindsay, Colton; and the Bell, Schaefer, Kocontes, and Harrison families.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Herberger Family Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove. Should friends desire, memorial donations can be made to their charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.