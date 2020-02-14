Raymond Bray, 76, of Rancho Murieta, California, passed away, Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at his home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on February 18th, 2020 at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, in Rancho Murieta, California. We will gather at the reception hall immediately following the service to celebrate Ray with friends, food, and stories.
Ray was born in California but moved with his parents shortly thereafter to Galena, Kansas. Ray joined the United States Navy in 1963, where he endured intense, deep water tank training to become a submariner. He served on a submarine for two years, at which time, he met his first wife and mother of his children, Linda. After honorably discharging from the Navy, Ray and Linda settled in Concord, CA where he briefly worked for the local telephone company before beginning his career in law enforcement. Ray joined the El Cerrito Police Department and later transferred to the Concord Police Department, where he was an officer for many years.
While in the police department, and raising two small children, Ray went back to school at night to earn his Bachelor's degree. In 1975, Ray left the Concord Police Department, moved the family to Wilton Ca. and transitioned to a new position with the State of California at the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).
Always a cowboy at heart, Ray truly enjoyed his small ranch in Wilton, where he raised cattle, rode horses, and worked on projects outside as much as possible. As a lifelong learner, Ray went back to school at nights to earn his Master's degree and also managed to combine his love of horses into a small business as he went to Oklahoma to become a farrier and worked on horses all over the Wilton and Elk Grove areas.
Ray and his wife Sheryl Rogers were married in 1991. They lived in Wilton for several years before moving to their beloved Rancho Murieta. Ray retired from POST as a Bureau Chief in 2006 and immediately began working as an independent contractor for the United States Government, where he taught law enforcement courses in many countries around the world. When Ray finally stopped working altogether, he enjoyed golf socializing with friends and his life in Rancho Murieta with Sheryl.
Ray is survived by his wife Sheryl Bray, his two children; Michael Bray and his wife Ronit of Carmichael, CA, and Kathleen Flynn and her husband Christian of Napa, CA. Ray has four beautiful grandchildren, Bucky Bray, 26, Kelsey Bray, 24, Connor Flynn, 18, and Keaton Flynn, 16.
