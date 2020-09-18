Ray McVay, 80, of Afton, Wyoming passed away Sept. 14, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. He was born on Oct. 21, 1939 in Florin CA.
Ray spent his summers in Afton, Wyoming and his winters in Port Charlotte, Florida.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Ray became a truck driver by trade, and enjoyed hunting in the hills of Wyoming with his best buds.
Ray is survived by wife Carrie O'Brien; children Mel McVay (Lisa), Cheryl Okamoto (Ken), Mark Williams (Jen) and Christopher O'Brien; sister Evelyn Nies; grandchildren Shane, Janelle, Clinton, Eric, Jake and Matt; great grandchildren Thresh, Prez, Birdie and King; and many nephews and nieces and great nephews and great nieces. Preceding him in death were his father Bill McVay; mother Edith McVay; and sisters Thelma Uecker and Viola Gollnick.
A Celebration of Life was held before Ray's passing.
