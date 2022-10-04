Priscilla Lea Cagle passed away quietly Sept. 18, 2022 after a short illness.
Priscilla was born Oct. 4, 1940 in Denver, Colorado to Ray and Carol Wilkins. She relocated to Elk Grove at age 10, and attended Florin Elementary School and Elk Grove High School. At Florin Elementary, she met Charles Cagle whom she later married and spent 52 years with until his passing in 2015. Priscilla is survived by her children Kelly Scott, Michael Cagle (Julie), and Casey Cagle (Joanna), grandchildren Sgt. Colby Cagle US Army, ITSN Charles J. Cagle US Navy (Shanda), Bria Mosqueria, Kaitlin Mann (Bryce), Steven Sherman, Collin Cagle, Kaitlyn Sherman, Logan Cagle, and great-grandchildren Drake Cagle, Aurora Cady, Layne Cagle, Wade Mann and Elora Mann. Her brother Ray Wilkins (Pat) and many loved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Cagle, her Mother Carol Wilkins (Cagle), her father Ray Wilkins and her sister Patricia Wilkins (Novotny).
There will be a memorial service for Priscilla on Oct. 22,2022 at noon in the clubhouse at Cedarwood, 8665 Gerber Road, Sacramento.
