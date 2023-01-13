Phillip Edwin Van Dyke, 60, of Galt succumbed to cancer following a six-year battle on Dec. 18, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1962, and lived in Hawthorne until he was 6 years old, when his family moved to Elk Grove and then Galt in 1976 where he attended Galt High School.
Phillip was a business owner of Western Supply Inc., in Elk Grove and did route sales of tools and supplies in Elk Grove, Sacramento, Galt, Stockton, Tracy, and the foothill communities. He enjoyed helping and mentoring others. Favorite times included FFA and fair activities in high school. He grew up working with farm animals and helping run the family ranch. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, camping and spending time with friends and family, as well as his interest in antiques and old hotrods.
Surviving him are his wife Veronica Van Dyke, mother Nautaliea Van Dyke, sister Shellee and Eric (Graef), mother-in-law Anamaria Brilhart, sister-in-law Tiffany Brilhart; and nieces and nephews Kindra, Brad, Lilly, Karly, Jax, Dillon, Eli, Kaiden and Madeline.
Preceding him in death were his father Ray Van Dyke, Gordon Brilhart - father-in-law, and brother-in-law Dillon Brilhart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phillip Van Dyke Scholarship Fund at Banner Bank in Galt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Champaign Ranch in Herald.
