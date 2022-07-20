Patricia G. Gomez, 84, passed away on May 30, 2022 after a life filled with joy and love. She was preceded in death by her husband, Genaro R. Gomez, as well as her parents, several siblings, sons Jose and Francisco, and her grandson Michael.
She is survived by 3 siblings: Primitivo, Jesus, and Herminia, her 8 children: Gemini, Marina, Alicia, Martha, Leticia, Cristina, Josefina, and Genaro, and her 18 grandchildren: Cristina, Benjamin, Justin, Miles, Mia, Tatiana, Katarina, Siena, Jacob, Brady, Christopher, Marina, Nikolas, Diego, Dawson, Parker, Jadon, and Sean.
Born March 9, 1938 in Jalisco, Mexico, “Lita” became a natural caregiver early in life, often helping care for her many younger siblings. A few years and 2 children into her marriage, she and Genaro immigrated to the San Francisco Bay Area where the rest of her children were born. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, and in 1999 the couple bought their first house in Elk Grove to enjoy their retirement.
Despite being a dialysis patient herself, Lita took amazing care of her husband after he suffered strokes and a heart attack, in addition to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease. When he passed in 2018, Lita persisted in living her life fully, enjoying her beautiful garden and spending time with her children, grandchildren, sister Herminia, and other friends and loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Genaro and Patricia Gomez Memorial Scholarship at San Joaquin Delta College.
