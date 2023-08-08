Patricia Ann Stafford passed away in her home in Elk Grove, CA, with her husband, Ron Stafford, by her side. Affectionately known as Patsy, she was born in Sacramento, California and graduated from Sacramento High School. She then attended Sacramento State College where she met her first husband, Bruce Veerkamp. She and Bruce had two children, Andrea (Veerkamp) Bonnevier and Eric Veerkamp. They divorced and Patsy married Bob Foster. Bob Brought to the marriage three children, Sharon, Darcy, and Tina Foster. She and Bob build the home in Elk Grove in 1976. Bob passed away in 1982. Patsy reconnected with longtime friend, Ron Stafford, and after a fairytale courtship, they married on Nov. 6, 1983. Ron has four children: Troy, Ron, Dan Stafford, and Jan (Stafford) Lavallee.
Patsy was a homemaker and dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was an amazing grandmother to Tanya (Foster-Evans) Kroner, Robert, Cody, and Kristen Bonnevier, Mari, Aela & Gia Veerkamp, Danny, Joselyn, and Alysa Stafford, Jake Denham, Sydney Zink, and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to being the world's best grandma ever, she loved to travel with Ron. She brought back stories and memories of the adventures she went on to places like Jamaica, Hawaii, Mexico, and Oregon. Many of her adventures were with the car club, The Peers. She and Ron loved to go on hot rod runs in their '47 Ford and cherished the friendships they made with the members of the club.
Patsy had a fierce spirit yet made herself available to anyone who needed a listening ear, sound advice, or loving reassurance. Her influence reached well beyond the many family and friends, but to all she met. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love that will ripple throughout many generations.
“True wisdom comes to each of us when we realize how little we understand about life, ourselves, and the world around us.” – Socrates
