Ona Y. Fox Oct 4, 2019 Updated Oct 4, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1/22/60-9/21/19 Ona lived in Sacramento for many years and died peacefully on September 21, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIt’s ‘glendi’ time in Elk GroveNeighbors campaigning to restore two north EG parksCity to present development projects through new online toolElk Grove Unified turns 60A toast to Elk Grove historyLocal middle school students join worldwide climate strikeSuspect reportedly injures two officers during arrestEG Giant Pumpkin Festival to celebrate silver anniversaryCharter school proposed for south Elk GroveOpa! Greek fest returns to Elk Grove Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Who will win the Delta League for girls' soccer? You voted: Franklin Elk Grove Cosumnes Oaks Davis Pleasant Grove Sheldon St. Francis Vote View Results Back
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.