Nikki A. Terrell went to Heaven with her husband by her side at Sutter Hospital. Nikki was taken after doing battle with Covid.
Nikki was an awesome wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a very kind and trusting spirit. She will be deeply missed.
She had seven children, Keith Eagle, Kevin & Kellye Eagle, Kris & Melissa Eagle, Tammy & Miguel Hernandez, Suzanne & John Bandy, Jeff & Kindra Terrell, Joey & Misty Terrell; 17 grandchildren, Jayden, Kilyne, Will, Shelby, Alissa, Kaydence, Kendall, Michael, Emma, Christopher, James, Ryder, Avaleone, Kaytlyn, John-Thomas, Gideon, Gabriel; and three great grandchildren, Jaxen, Kinsley and Atlas.
A Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. at the LDS Church, 972 Vintage Oak Ave., in Galt.
