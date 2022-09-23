Nancy Carol Chapman Smith, 79, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022. Daughter of James and Cora Chapman. Born June 6, 1943 in Aurora, IL. She was the second daughter of five children. Nancy was the Co-owner of Sacramento Raceway Park for the last 53 years with her husband David L. Smith. Nancy and David both served a 2 year welfare service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Bishop’s Storehouse and then Nancy served an additional 12 years. Nancy was a very talented seamstress. She knitted sweaters for many of her grandchildren. She cherished her family more than anything in life and it showed through her love and memories she gave them. She is survived by her husband of 61 years David L. Smith, son David H. Smith; daughters Cynthia Crump and Jennifer Trimp, son-in-law Tony Trimp; Sisters Joyce Law-Bonner (Steve), Marlilee Shoop (Jon) and Wendy Moreno (Joe); sister-in-laws Jeanie Chapman and Chris Van Tassell (Lane) and her best friends Marlene Ferguson and Deanna Powell; grandchildren Tysen Smith, Rachelle Smith, Allie Crump, Montana Trimp-Duval, Nicole Smith, Chaysse Trimp, Melody Smith, Victoria Crump, Krishton Trimp, Michael Crump and Deedra Smith; great-grandchildren Aliyah Naisbitt, Grady Duval, Cal Duval, Otto Everett, Winry Everett, Emma Trimp, Hayes Trimp, Porter Engalman and Maril Engalman. Preceded in death by her son Michael D. Smith and his fiancé Patricia Shaw(1987); her parents James Chapman(1998) and Cora Chapman(2017); her brother James (Jimmy) Chapman Jr.( 2021) and her son-in-law Mark Crump(2015). Memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 11 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mather Ward - 9821 Old Placerville Rd. Rancho Cordova, CA
