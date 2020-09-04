Myrna Louise Tambert of Elk Grove, California. April 21, 1938 - August 22, 2020
Mrs. Tambert a resident of Elk Grove, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a bookkeeper.
Myrna was a kind and generous person. She uplifted the sad and fed the hungry, helped with Girl Scouts and supervised the cheer team for Elk Grove Regional football league. She was a rodeo queen, and ran for Miss Fresno. She was loved by so many and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Owen Tambert.
She is survived by her son, Dirk Thompson and wife, Denise of Galt; daughters, Katherine Thompson of Elk Grove, Michelle Cowgill and husband, Chris of Mather; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of our sister company, Sunset Funeral Services, 1533 7th Street Ste. 207, Sanger, CA 93657 (FD1580).
