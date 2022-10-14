Our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, friend Miguel “Tiger” Muro passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by love on Sept.30, 2022, at the age of 61. Tige was born and raised in Redding, California where he graduated from Monte Vista School, was a proud member of Cub Scouts, and long-time participant with Far Northern Regional Center. Tige moved to Elk Grove with his mother Johnie in 2000.
A life-long visual and performing artist, Tiger loved painting, drawing, sculpting, playing the drums, singing, and especially imitating Elvis. Tiger had an affinity for Superheroes, Batman was his favorite, and he could often be seen wearing his Batman cape around town. He was a long-time member of the Southside Ensemble at the Southside Art Center and absolutely loved singing and dancing with his group. Tiger’s bright light lit-up every room he entered, and he loved living life to its fullest. He was always the first on the dance floor and the last to leave, every chance he had. A member of the Special Olympics in Redding and GOALS organization in Elk Grove, his favorite activities included bowling, swimming, and shooting hoops. Camping was among Tiger’s very favorite things, and his fondest memories were created at Camp ReCreation.
Tiger had a huge heart which he shared as our self-appointed neighborhood greeter; he enjoyed interacting with neighbors and gifting flowers from his yard to passers-by. Another of his favorite pastimes was playing video games and he loved shopping at Game Stop. Our sweet Tiger was truly an example of love and tenderness for his family and all who were fortunate to know him.
Tiger is predeceased by his mother Johnie Gaskey Silva, his father Miguel Joseph Muro, and his two older brothers Stephen and Christopher Muro. He is survived by his sister Micaela Muro Dimos, his nieces Maldwyn Dimos, Marissa Trejo, Carly Cummings, Eliana Brown, Soleil Garcia, and nephews James and Kyle Muro, Carlos Trejo, Jalen and Isaiah Chavez, Christian Trejo, his chosen sister Debbie Serban, and his sister-in-law Debbie Muro.
Tiger was so proud to be an usher at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove, and that is where we will gather to celebrate his life on Oct. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer’s research: www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate, or Camp ReCreation: www.camprecreation.org/donate
